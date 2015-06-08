Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 8, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 8

9:30 a.m. - Judge Christopher Sontchi will resume a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, on whether KiOR Inc’s reorganization plan should be confirmed or whether the biofuel producer’s Chapter 11 case should be converted to Chapter 7 as urged by the Mississippi Development Authority. For KiOR: John Knight, Michael Merchant and Amanda Steele of Richards Layton & Finger, and Mark Wege, Edward Ripley and Eric English of King & Spalding.

