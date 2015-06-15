FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 15, 2015
June 15, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 15, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 15

12 p.m. - NII Holdings, Nextel’s Brazilian arm, will begin closing arguments in a trial on its proposed $4.35 billion restructuring plan, which is being opposed by junior creditors who say it gives a sweetheart deal to Aurelius Capital Management and other deep-pocketed bondholders. The trial could finish on Monday, but Judge Shelley Chapman, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, has budgeted time on Wednesday if arguments last longer than expected. For NII: Scott Greenberg of Jones Day. For the opposing creditors: Mitchell Seider of Latham & Watkins.

