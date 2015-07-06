Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 6

11 a.m. - Body Armor will argue before Judge Christopher Sontchi in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, for its motion for approval of its settlement with its class action plaintiffs. The company says the settlement will resolve various complex litigation matters, including dividing $180 million seized from David Brooks, the jailed founder of DHB Industries, the predecessor to Body Armor. He is serving a prison sentence for insider trading and fraud tied to DHB, which had been the U.S. military’s top body armor supplier. For Body Armor: Laura Davis Jones, David Bertenthal and James O‘Neill of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

