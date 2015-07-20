Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 20, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 20 10 a.m. - Rare earths minor Molycorp Inc, which filed for bankruptcy in June, will go before Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to argue for a final order authorizing it to enter into a $135 million secured superpriority debtor-in-possession financing facility. For Molycorp: M. Blake Cleary, Edmon Morton, Justin Rucki and Ashley Jacobs of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Paul Leake and Lisa Laukitis of Jones Day.

