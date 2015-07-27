Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 27, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some major events scheduled in bankruptcy court this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 27

9 a.m. - The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co Inc, the parent company of the A&P supermarkets, will seek approval from Judge Robert Drain in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York for laying the groundwork for store closings, selling various assets and hiring consultants for a liquidation. The storied 156-year-old supermarket chain filed earlier this month for bankruptcy protection for the second time in five years. For Great Atlantic: Ray Schrock of Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

