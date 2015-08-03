FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 3, 2015
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 3, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some major events scheduled in bankruptcy court and for bankruptcy practitioners this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 3

10 a.m. - Judge Tamara Mitchell will hold a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Birmingham, Alabama, on a cash management dispute in Walter Energy Inc’s Chapter 11 involving Ramsay-McCormack Land Co Inc, which is seeking to protect royalty payments from the coal producer. Walter filed for bankruptcy earlier this month in the face a steep fall since 2011 in coal prices, which also was a factor in bankruptcy filings this year by coal producers Xinergy Ltd and Patriot Coal Corp. For Ramsay-McCormack: Lee Benton and Jamie Wilson of Benton & Centeno.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IGwBC8

