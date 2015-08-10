FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 10, 2015
August 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 10, 2015

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 10

10 a.m. - The Office of the U.S. Trustee will host a meeting of the unsecured creditors of Corporate Resource Services Inc in Wilmington, Delaware to form an official committee. Corporate Resources, a staffing company, filed for bankruptcy after discovering an affiliated business had not paid $80 million in taxes, which derailed its refinancing. For Corporate Resources: Ronald Gellert of Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IE2o3e

