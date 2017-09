(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 17

10 a.m. - The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co will seek approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, to modify its collective bargaining agreement. For A&P: Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

