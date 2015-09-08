FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 8, 2015
September 8, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 8, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed on Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9 a.m. - Oil and gas exploration and production company BPZ Resources Inc will go before Judge David Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to argue for its motion for an order extending exclusive periods for filing and soliciting acceptances of a Chapter 11 plan. For BPZ: Walter Cicack, Kristopher Hansen, Frank Merola and Matthew Garofalo of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1i9O6RT (Reporting by Jim Christie)

