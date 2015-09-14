FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 14, 2015
September 14, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 14, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. - The U.S. Trustee will ask Judge Kevin Carey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to appoint a trustee or an examiner and conversion to Chapter 7 of the Chapter 11 case of Citadel Energy Holdings LLC. For Citadel: Michael Busenkell, Ronald Gellert and Emily Devan of Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MmjjxQ

