Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 21, 2015
September 21, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 21, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 21

9:30 a.m. - Texas’s biggest power company, Energy Future Holdings Corp, will seek approval from Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, for its disclosure statement so it can begin soliciting creditor votes on its plan to emerge from bankruptcy. The company has proposed selling its Oncor power distribution business to an investor group led by Hunt Consolidated Inc, and spinning off its generation and utility businesses to senior creditors. For Energy Future: Edward Sassower of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1j2xKKQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
