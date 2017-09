(Reuters) - Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 28

1:30 p.m. - Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc will appear before Judge Benjamin Goldgar in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago to argue for its revised bidding procedures. For Caesars: David Seligman, James Sprayregen, Paul Basta and Nicole Greenblatt of Kirkland & Ellis.

