Monday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. - Judge Robert Drain will hold a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, on a motion by the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co Inc, operator of the A&P supermarket chain, to terminate retiree benefits. For Great Atlantic: Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hN4SFc