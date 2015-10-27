FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 26, 2015
October 27, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 26, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 26

1 p.m. - Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon of the Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, will hold a telephone status conference regarding surfwear apparel company Quiksilver Inc’s motion for orders to authorize postpetition financing and to use cash collateral. For Quiksilver: Van Durrer II, Annie Li, Mark Chehi, Dain De Souza, John Lyons and Jessica Kumar of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R8upFp

