Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 2, 2015

Monday, Nov. 2

10 a.m. - Judge Michael Wiles of the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York will hold a hearing on a motion by Relativity Media LLC for a final order authorizing the bankrupt film studio to obtain debtor-in-possession financing. For Relativity: Bennett Spiegel, Richard Wynne and Lori Sinanyan of Jones Day, and Craig Wolfe, Malani Cademartori and Blanka Wolfe of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MbVV4V