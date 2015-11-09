Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 9, 2015

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 9

1 p.m. - Judge Christopher Sontchi will hold a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on the second amended joint Chapter 11 plan of liquidation jointly proposed by Body Armor, the body armor maker once known as DHB Industries and Point Blank Solutions, and its official committee of unsecured creditors. For Body Armor: James O‘Neill, Laura Davis Jones and David Bertenthal of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones.

