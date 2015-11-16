FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 16, 2015
November 16, 2015 / 12:17 PM / in 2 years

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 16, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. - Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc will go before Judge Christopher Sontchi in Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to argue for more time to control its bankruptcy and for its key employee incentive program. The United Steelworkers union opposes the bonus plan and the company’s noteholders and unsecured creditors oppose its proposal to extend its exclusivity period through Jan. 31. For Molycorp: Justin Rucki, M. Blake Cleary, Edmon Morton and Ashley Jacobs of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Paul Leake, Lisa Laukitis and Ryan Routh of Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ONeoXT (Reporting by Jim Christie)

