Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 23, 2015

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts will be closed on Thursday Nov. 26 and Friday Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Nov. 23

11 a.m. - Judge Shelley Chapman will hold a sale hearing in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Edge Line Ventures LLC’s successful bid for the assets of Filmed Entertainment Inc, owner of the Columbia House mail order music and video service that succumbed to the digital age. For Filmed Entertainment: Scott Griffin and Michael Hamersky of Griffin Hamersky.

