FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 23, 2015
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 23, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 23, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts will be closed on Thursday Nov. 26 and Friday Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday, Nov. 23

11 a.m. - Judge Shelley Chapman will hold a sale hearing in Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Edge Line Ventures LLC’s successful bid for the assets of Filmed Entertainment Inc, owner of the Columbia House mail order music and video service that succumbed to the digital age. For Filmed Entertainment: Scott Griffin and Michael Hamersky of Griffin Hamersky.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mxk7xs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.