Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 30, 2015
November 30, 2015 / 12:24 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 30, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 30

10:30 a.m. - Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hold a status conference for parties in Boomerang Tube LLC’s bankruptcy after having denied confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan proposed by the manufacturer of pipes and tubes for oil and natural gas companies. For Boomerang Tube: Ryan Bartley, Robert Brady, Sean Beach, Margaret Whiteman Greecher and Patrick Jackson of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
