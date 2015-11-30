Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 30, 2015

Nov 30 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 30

10:30 a.m. - Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hold a status conference for parties in Boomerang Tube LLC’s bankruptcy after having denied confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan proposed by the manufacturer of pipes and tubes for oil and natural gas companies. For Boomerang Tube: Ryan Bartley, Robert Brady, Sean Beach, Margaret Whiteman Greecher and Patrick Jackson of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

