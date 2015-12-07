FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 7, 2015
December 7, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 7, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 7

10 a.m. - F-Squared Investment Management LLC will go before Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to argue for its disclosure statement and plan of liquidation. For F-Squared: Amanda Steele, Russell Silberglied, Zachary Shapiro, Rachel Biblo and Brendan Schlauch of Richards Layton & Finger.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PPBQo6 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
