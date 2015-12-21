FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 21, 2015
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 21, 2015

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 21 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 21

2 p.m. - Judge Mary Walrath will hold a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, on a bid by Boomerang Systems Inc for an order approving revisions to its debtor-in-possession loan agreement. The robotic parking system developer filed for bankruptcy in August after a lender cut it off and derailed plans for an equity offering. For Boomerang Systems: Joseph McMahon Jr, Daniel Astin and John McLaughlin Jr of Ciardi Ciardi & Astin, and Jeffrey Gleit of Sullivan & Worcester.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OhEL2p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.