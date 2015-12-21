Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 21, 2015

Dec 21 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 21

2 p.m. - Judge Mary Walrath will hold a hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, on a bid by Boomerang Systems Inc for an order approving revisions to its debtor-in-possession loan agreement. The robotic parking system developer filed for bankruptcy in August after a lender cut it off and derailed plans for an equity offering. For Boomerang Systems: Joseph McMahon Jr, Daniel Astin and John McLaughlin Jr of Ciardi Ciardi & Astin, and Jeffrey Gleit of Sullivan & Worcester.

