Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 4, 2016

Jan 4 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

10 a.m. - Oil-and-gas producer Samson Resources Corp will ask Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to dismiss a motion by the U.S. Trustee seeking an examiner to investigate a recent $1.8 million theft and allegations the company is cheating on royalty payments. Samson is also seeking an extension for its exclusive period to file a Chapter 11 plan and for an order authorizing it to employ Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP over the objections of the acting U.S. Trustee regarding reimbursement provisions. For Samson: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP and Paul Basta, Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, Ryan Dattilo, James Sprayregen and Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

