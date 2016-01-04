FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 4, 2016
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 4, 2016

Jim Christie

2 Min Read

Jan 4 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

10 a.m. - Oil-and-gas producer Samson Resources Corp will ask Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to dismiss a motion by the U.S. Trustee seeking an examiner to investigate a recent $1.8 million theft and allegations the company is cheating on royalty payments. Samson is also seeking an extension for its exclusive period to file a Chapter 11 plan and for an order authorizing it to employ Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP over the objections of the acting U.S. Trustee regarding reimbursement provisions. For Samson: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP and Paul Basta, Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, Ryan Dattilo, James Sprayregen and Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R6YKrm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.