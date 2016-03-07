Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: March 7, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, March 7

A year-long fraud investigation into a series of corporate deals involving Caesars Entertainment Corp and its bankrupt operating unit could be released by court-appointed examiner Richard Davis as early as Monday. The former Watergate prosecutor has been charged with determining if Caesars and its private equity backers stripped the most valuable properties such as the Linq Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from its operating unit, leaving it bankrupt.

