Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: May 31, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday, May 31

1 p.m. - Environmental groups contesting Alpha Natural Resources Inc’s reorganization plan will ask Judge Kevin Huennekens of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia to force the bankrupt coal producer to detail how it will pay for its cleanup obligations. For the Sierra Club, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition: David Browne of Spiro & Browne, and Matthew McClintock and Harold Israel of Goldstein & McClintock.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/280gg7e