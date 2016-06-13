FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 13, 2016
June 13, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 13, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 13

10:30 a.m. - Sports Authority will ask Judge Mary Walrath of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve amendments to its debtor-in-possession credit agreement and budget. The sports equipment and apparel retailer has opted to go out of business over trying to find a buyer. For Sports Authority: Andrew Magaziner, Michael Nestor and Kenneth Enos of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Robert Klyman, Matthew Williams, Jeremy Graves and Sabina Jacobs of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25SNxCC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
