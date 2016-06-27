FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: June 27, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 27

10 a.m. - Energy producer Penn Virginia Corp will ask Judge Keith Phillips of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia to approve its disclosure statement and procedures for soliciting votes for its Chapter 11 plan over the objections of its ad hoc committee of equity security holders and the U.S. trustee. For Penn Virginia: Jeremy Williams, Peter Barrett and Michael Condyles of Kutak Rock, and Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, Brian Schartz, James Sprayregen, Justin Bernbrock and Benjamin Rhode of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2985X9k

