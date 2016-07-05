Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 5, 2016

July 5 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. Courts are closed Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Tuesday, July 5

11 a.m. - Penn Virginia Corp will ask Judge Keith Phillips of the Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia to approve its schedule for confirming its Chapter 11 plan. The bankrupt energy producer is aiming for a confirmation hearing on Aug. 11, noting it can not afford delays because any postponement would put it at risk of missing a milestone that would violate its restructuring support agreement and terms of its bankruptcy loan. For Penn Virginia: Jeremy Williams, Michael Condoles and Peter Barrett of Kulak Rock, and Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, Brian Schartz, James Sprayregen, Justin Bernbrock and Benjamin Rhode of Kirkland & Ellis.

