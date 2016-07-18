FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 18, 2016
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 18, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 18, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 18

10 a.m. - Pacific Sunwear of California Inc will in an adversary proceeding ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to reject a motion for summary judgment by two former employees pressing wage-and-hour claims that come to more than $135 million. Selber last month said the former employees could file proofs of claim as class representatives stemming from lawsuits they filed in 2011 under the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act. For Pacific Sunwear: Michael Nestor, Joseph Barry, Maris Kandestin and Shane Reil of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Michael Tuchin, David Guess, Jonathan Weiss and Sasha Gurvitz of Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29UuAHR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.