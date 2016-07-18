Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: July 18, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, July 18

10 a.m. - Pacific Sunwear of California Inc will in an adversary proceeding ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to reject a motion for summary judgment by two former employees pressing wage-and-hour claims that come to more than $135 million. Selber last month said the former employees could file proofs of claim as class representatives stemming from lawsuits they filed in 2011 under the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act. For Pacific Sunwear: Michael Nestor, Joseph Barry, Maris Kandestin and Shane Reil of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Michael Tuchin, David Guess, Jonathan Weiss and Sasha Gurvitz of Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern.

