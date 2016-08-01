Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 1, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 1

9:30 a.m. - Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc's second-lien noteholders committee will ask Judge Benjamin Goldgar in U.S. Bankruptcy Court at an emergency hearing in Chicago to consider sanctioning the company's private equity sponsor after one of its directors failed to appear at a deposition. For Caesars: James Sprayregen, David Seligman, Paul Basta and Nicole Greenblatt of Kirkland & Ellis

