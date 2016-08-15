FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 15, 2016
August 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 15, 2016

Jim Christie

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 15

11 a.m. - Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hear arguments by Paragon Offshore PLC for approving its supplement to its disclosure statement for its reorganization plan. Revisions to the plan include financial projections, easing minimum liquidity requirements and reducing cash payments to certain noteholders. The drilling company filed for Chapter 11 protection in February with a plan to cut more than $1 billion of its debt. For Paragon: Gary Holtzer and Stephen Youngman of Weil Gotshal & Manges, and Amanda Steele and Mark Collins of Richards Layton & Finger.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aU996O

