Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 29, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 29

10 a.m. - Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC, a bankrupt unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, will ask Judge Kathy Surratt-States of the Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis to approve its recent sale of five of its U.S. ethanol plants. For Abengoa Bioenergy: Richard Engel Jr, Susan Ehlers and Erin Edelman of Armstrong Teasdale, and Richard Chesley and R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper.

