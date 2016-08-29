FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 29, 2016
#Westlaw News
August 29, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Aug. 29, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Aug 29 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Aug. 29

10 a.m. - Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC, a bankrupt unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, will ask Judge Kathy Surratt-States of the Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis to approve its recent sale of five of its U.S. ethanol plants. For Abengoa Bioenergy: Richard Engel Jr, Susan Ehlers and Erin Edelman of Armstrong Teasdale, and Richard Chesley and R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c2hhEa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
