Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 5, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. Courts are closed on Monday in observance of the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

9 a.m. - Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston will hear arguments by SandRidge Energy Inc for an order confirming its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization. Shareholders last week accused the oil and gas producer of grossly underestimating its value. SandRidge filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan in May to restructure roughly $4 billion of debt. The hearing will continue if necessary on Thursday, Sept. 8. For SandRidge: James Sprayregen, Steven Serajeddini and Christopher Marcus of Kirkland & Ellis, and Zack Clement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cddSq4