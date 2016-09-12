FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 12, 2016
September 12, 2016

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 12, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Sept 12 -

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. - Aeropostale Inc will ask Judge Sean Lane of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to approve its sale to a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. The consortium placed the winning bid of $243.3 million for the teen-oriented retailer at its recent auction. Aeropostale said the group intends to operate at least 229 of its U.S. stores, its e-commerce business and its international licensing business. For Aeropostale: Garrett Fail, Ray Schrock and Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cxTZZH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
