a year ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 10, 2016
October 10, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 10, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 10

8 a.m. - The American Bankruptcy Institute hosts its Hon. Eugene R. Wedoff Seventh Circuit Consumer Bankruptcy Conference at the Jenner & Block Conference Center in Chicago. Faculty includes bankruptcy judges Janet Baer, Donald Cassling, Catherine Furay, Thomas Lynch and the Hon. Eugene Wedoff (retired). For more information, please visit www.abi.org.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dVXVBu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
