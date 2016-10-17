Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 17, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. - Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hear arguments by Samson Resources Corp, one of the largest energy companies to seek bankruptcy in the current commodities slump, for approving its disclosures for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. For Samson: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, and Paul Basta, Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, James Sprayregen and Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eefxbV