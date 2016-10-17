FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 17, 2016
#Westlaw News
October 17, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 17, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. - Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hear arguments by Samson Resources Corp, one of the largest energy companies to seek bankruptcy in the current commodities slump, for approving its disclosures for its Chapter 11 reorganization plan. For Samson: Domenic Pacitti, Michael Yurkewicz and Morton Branzburg of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, and Paul Basta, Edward Sassower, Joshua Sussberg, James Sprayregen and Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eefxbV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
