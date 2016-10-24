Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 24, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. - Golfsmith International Holdings Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for an order approving its bidding procedures for the sale of substantially all of its assets and for its plan to assume and assign leases. The world's largest specialty golf retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month amid fierce competition from discount retailers and waning interest in golf. For Golfsmith: Brett Haywood, Mark Collins, John Knight and Zachary Shapiro of Richards Layton & Finger, and Michael Walsh, David Griffiths and Charles Persons of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

