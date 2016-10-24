FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 24, 2016
October 24, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Oct. 24, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Oct. 24

10 a.m. - Golfsmith International Holdings Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for an order approving its bidding procedures for the sale of substantially all of its assets and for its plan to assume and assign leases. The world's largest specialty golf retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month amid fierce competition from discount retailers and waning interest in golf. For Golfsmith: Brett Haywood, Mark Collins, John Knight and Zachary Shapiro of Richards Layton & Finger, and Michael Walsh, David Griffiths and Charles Persons of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2emX8vX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
