10 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 7, 2016
November 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 7, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 7

2:30 p.m. - Energy XXI Ltd will ask Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston to confirm its Chapter 11 plan. The hearing will continue on Nov. 8 if necessary. The energy producer filed for bankruptcy in April to eliminate more than $2.8 billion in debt and has a restructuring agreement with second-lien noteholders allowing them to swap debt for shares in a reorganized subsidiary. Energy XXI was among the largest energy producers to seek protection from creditors due to a deep two-year slump in the price of oil and low natural gas prices. For Energy XXI: Reese O'Connor, Harry Perrin, Bradley Foxman, Paul Heath, David Meyer, Jessica Peet and Lauren Kanzer of Vinson & Elkins.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2frC06q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
