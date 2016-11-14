FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 14, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 14, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. - Teen-oriented retailer Aeropostale Inc will present its application to Judge Sean Lane of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to retain Togut Segal & Segal as co-counsel retroactively to its bankruptcy filing. Aeropostale filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May in the face of hard times for mall-based retailers and competition from other apparel chains. The company has been acquired by a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. For Aeropostale: Garrett Fail, Ray Schrock and Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fPlls9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.