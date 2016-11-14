Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 14, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. - Teen-oriented retailer Aeropostale Inc will present its application to Judge Sean Lane of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan to retain Togut Segal & Segal as co-counsel retroactively to its bankruptcy filing. Aeropostale filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May in the face of hard times for mall-based retailers and competition from other apparel chains. The company has been acquired by a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. For Aeropostale: Garrett Fail, Ray Schrock and Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

