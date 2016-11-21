Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 21, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 21

10:30 a.m. - Midstream operator Caliber North Dakota LLC will ask Judge Mary Walrath in Delaware to lift the automatic stay so the company can pursue a contract dispute in North Dakota that it says raises novel legal issues against Triangle USA Petroleum Corp. Triangle has been trying to reject its pipeline transport contracts with Caliber. For Triangle: Ron Meisler, Christopher Dressel, Renu Shah, Alison Keefe and Sarah Pierce of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fgnLPZ