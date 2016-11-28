Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Nov. 28, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 28

1 p.m. - The official committee of unsecured creditors of DirectBuy Holdings Inc will ask Judge Christopher Sontchi of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to reject the bid procedures and sale motion proposed by the buying club, which filed for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month. The committee is concerned DirectBuy aims to hand itself over to its equity owners. For the committee: Lucian Murley, Monique DiSabatino, Aaron Applebaum, Sharon Levine and Dipesh Patel of Saul Ewing.

