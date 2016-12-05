Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 5, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 5

2 p.m. - C&J Energy Services will ask Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston to approve its plan to take on a loan of $100 million to bolster its finances when it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Bermuda-based C&J filed for bankruptcy in July with a restructuring agreement with its lenders to wipe out about $1.4 billion in debt and give them all its stock in the reorganized company. For C&J Holding: Stephen Thomas Schwarzbach Jr, James Sprayregen, Marc Kieselstein, Chad Husnick and Emily Geier of Kirkland & Ellis, and Bernard Given II and Lance Jurich of Loeb & Loeb.

