FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 12, 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 12, 2016

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 12

10 a.m. - Breitburn Energy Partners LP will ask Judge Stuart Bernstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan for an order approving its plan for assuming unexpired oil and gas leases, over the objections of Exxon Mobil Corp and XTO Energy Inc, which say they own interests in several wells and mineral properties also owned by the bankrupt Los Angeles-based master limited partnership. For Breitburn: Stephen Karotkin and Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gDtbIZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.