Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Dec. 12

10 a.m. - Breitburn Energy Partners LP will ask Judge Stuart Bernstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan for an order approving its plan for assuming unexpired oil and gas leases, over the objections of Exxon Mobil Corp and XTO Energy Inc, which say they own interests in several wells and mineral properties also owned by the bankrupt Los Angeles-based master limited partnership. For Breitburn: Stephen Karotkin and Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

