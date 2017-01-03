Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 3, 2017

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed Monday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. - Bankrupt helicopter maker and services company Erickson Inc will seek the approval of Judge Harlin Hale of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas for an order allowing it to go through with a deal with Pacific Western Bank to buy five aircraft in a private foreclosure sale for $4.25 million. The Portland, Oregon-headquartered company has said four of the aircraft could be put to work in the near term and a fifth aircraft could be sold for scrap or used as a trainer. Buying the aircraft would provide about $3 million in savings next year over current lease terms, Erickson added. For Erickson: David Staab, Kenric Kattner, Kourtney Lyda and Ian Peck of Haynes & Boone.

