FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 3, 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 3, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 3, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local. U.S. courts are closed Monday in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. - Bankrupt helicopter maker and services company Erickson Inc will seek the approval of Judge Harlin Hale of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas for an order allowing it to go through with a deal with Pacific Western Bank to buy five aircraft in a private foreclosure sale for $4.25 million. The Portland, Oregon-headquartered company has said four of the aircraft could be put to work in the near term and a fifth aircraft could be sold for scrap or used as a trainer. Buying the aircraft would provide about $3 million in savings next year over current lease terms, Erickson added. For Erickson: David Staab, Kenric Kattner, Kourtney Lyda and Ian Peck of Haynes & Boone.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i7OKzw

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.