Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 9, 2017

Monday, Jan. 9

10 a.m. - Aeropostale Inc goes before Judge Sean Lane of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to argue for an extension to its exclusivity period to maintain sole control of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The teen-oriented retailer wants to have until March 1 to file a Chapter 11 plan and until April 30 to solicit support for it. Aeropostale filed for bankruptcy last May. The company has been acquired by a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. For Aeropostale: Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

