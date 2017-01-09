FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 9, 2017
January 9, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 9, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 9

10 a.m. - Aeropostale Inc goes before Judge Sean Lane of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to argue for an extension to its exclusivity period to maintain sole control of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The teen-oriented retailer wants to have until March 1 to file a Chapter 11 plan and until April 30 to solicit support for it. Aeropostale filed for bankruptcy last May. The company has been acquired by a joint venture of licensing firm Authentic Brands Group, mall operators General Growth Properties and Simon Property Group, and liquidators Hilco Merchant Resources LLC and Gordon Brothers Retail Partners LLC. For Aeropostale: Jacqueline Marcus of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ju9jdQ

