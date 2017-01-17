Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 17, 2017

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10 a.m. - Violin Memory Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its motions to hire Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as counsel and Houlihan Lokey Capital as its investment banker. The Silicon Valley-based developer of flash-based data storage systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month with a plan to sell itself quickly after failing to find a stalking horse, or bidder to set a floor on bids, despite contacting 200 potential buyers. For Violin Memory: Scott Cousins, Justin Alberto and Gregory Flasser of Bayard, and Deryck Palmer, David Forsh and Cecily Dumas of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

