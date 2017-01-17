FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 17, 2017
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 17, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 17, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

10 a.m. - Violin Memory Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its motions to hire Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as counsel and Houlihan Lokey Capital as its investment banker. The Silicon Valley-based developer of flash-based data storage systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month with a plan to sell itself quickly after failing to find a stalking horse, or bidder to set a floor on bids, despite contacting 200 potential buyers. For Violin Memory: Scott Cousins, Justin Alberto and Gregory Flasser of Bayard, and Deryck Palmer, David Forsh and Cecily Dumas of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jjEQw7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.