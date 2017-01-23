FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 23, 2017
#Westlaw News
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Jan. 23, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 23

9:30 a.m. - Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will review revisions by reorganized retailer Pacific Sunwear of California Inc to its first omnibus objections to claims. Pacific Sunwear filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, succumbing to mounting losses and intense competition from online rivals and fast-fashion retailers. For Pacific Sunwear: Michael Nestor, Joseph Barry and Shane Reil of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, and Michael Tuchin, Jonathan Weiss and Sasha Gurvitz of Klee Tuchin Bogdanoff & Stern.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k8a5dp

