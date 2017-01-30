FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Week of Jan. 30, 2017
January 30, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 30

10 a.m. - Violin Memory Inc will ask Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to approve its sale. Auction results have not been announced. The Silicon Valley-based developer of flash-based data storage systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month with a plan to sell itself quickly after failing to find a stalking-horse bidder, despite contacting 200 potential buyers. For Violin Memory: Scott Cousins, Justin Alberto and Gregory Flasser of Bayard, and Deryck Palmer, David Forsh and Cecily Dumas of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kK1fq1

