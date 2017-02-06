Monday, Feb. 6
11 a.m. - Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding LLC will ask Judge
Kathy Surratt-States of the Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis for an
order setting an expedited hearing on Feb. 22 for its
disclosures for its Chapter 11 plan. The unit of Spanish
renewable energy company Abengoa SA filed for bankruptcy nearly
a year ago following involuntary bankruptcy petitions against
two subsidiaries by grain suppliers. For Abengoa Bioenergy:
Richard Engel Jr, Susan Ehlers and Erin Edelman of Armstrong
Teasdale, and Richard Chesley and R. Craig Martin of DLA Piper.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2jTVQrf