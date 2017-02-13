Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 13

10 a.m. - The U.S. trustee will host a meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, of the unsecured creditors of The Wet Seal LLC to form an official committee. The retailer filed for its second bankruptcy in as many years this month and is running going-out-of-business sales at its 142 stores. For Wet Seal: Andrew Magaziner, Robert Brady, Michael Nestor and Jaime Luton Chapman of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ko0yy1