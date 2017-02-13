Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S.
Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.
Monday, Feb. 13
10 a.m. - The U.S. trustee will host a meeting in
Wilmington, Delaware, of the unsecured creditors of The Wet Seal
LLC to form an official committee. The retailer filed for its
second bankruptcy in as many years this month and is running
going-out-of-business sales at its 142 stores. For Wet Seal:
Andrew Magaziner, Robert Brady, Michael Nestor and Jaime Luton
Chapman of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor
