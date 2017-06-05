Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Week of June 5, 2017

Here are some of the major events scheduled in U.S. Bankruptcy Courts this week. All times are local.

Monday, June 5

2 p.m. - Judge Kevin Carey of the Bankruptcy Court in Delaware will hear arguments from Nuverra Environmental Services Solutions Inc for a final order approving its $44 million debtor-in-possession financing plan. Scottsdale, Arizona-headquartered Nuverra, which delivers water to energy exploration and production companies, and disposes of it, filed for Chapter 11 protection in May with a plan to reduce its debt by about $500.4 million to $40 million by converting notes and a loan to shares. For Nuverra: Douglas Bartner, Fredric Sosnick, Sara Coelho and Stephen Blank of Shearman & Sterling, and Pauline Morgan, Kenneth Enos and Jaime Luton Chapman of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor.

